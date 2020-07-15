Lessons for Nevis-Jamaica moves to one election date

By Staff Writer, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, 15th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- For many years, some on the island of Nevis have agitated for the holding of local island elections on the same date as the Federal poll.

Within the present system, Nevisians go to the polls (almost) every two years to elect local island Assembly members and the other, for Representatives to the National Assembly.

This is similar to what currently pertains in other countries like Jamaica. However, the Government of Jamaica seems headed in a political direction to change all that.

The Andrew Hollness Administration has given notice of its intention to amend present legislation, (the Representation of the People Act, ROPA), to pave the way to allow Jamaicans to vote for national and local representatives on the same day.

Like some have argued for the Nevis case, many Jamaicans believe that such a move will save costs, reduce election fatigue and eliminate the constant social and economic disruptions associated with elections.

In Jamaica, electoral officials there are estimating that they would save a quarter billion dollars, from the 2020-2021 budget of $2.4 billion, (Jamaican).

One other saving that would accrue for both Nevis and Jamaica, would be related to human resource.

With a combined election, it would take the same staff to conduct two elections, quite similar to what pertains in countries like the United States, where the electorate votes for president, governor, mayor and local assembly members.

Jamaica intends to table a motion at the next sitting of their parliament.

One important administrative detail that Jamaican electoral officials have identified and that officials in St. Kitts and Nevis would have to factor, if the desire is to move in similar direction, would be the need for additional time between the nomination of candidates and the actual election day.

Director of Elections for Jamaica, Glasspole Brown is quoted in Jamaican media as saying that the Electoral Office of Jamaica has the capacity to conduct the double poll, but cautioned about the proximity of polling day and that for nomination.

At present, the Jamaican law requires that once the date of the election is announced, nomination has to take place, no earlier than 5 days and not longer than seven.

Then there is a minimum of 16 days and a maximum of 23 days, between the period of nominations and elections.

However, if there were to be one polling day for local and national elections, they also advocate that a minimum of 32 days might be ideal, between the day of nominations and polling.

This extra time they say, would help in making an easier and more efficient task of printing the ballots, among other duties.

However, one other critical consideration to factor, is that both local and national candidates would have to embrace the reality that their terms would be brought to an end, at anytime, by one man or woman, (the Prime Minister), whenever it is their desire to call an election.

The current situation in St. Kitts & Nevis, sees the Premier, who, in his own deliberate judgment, decides when he wishes to call local elections in Nevis, but it is the Prime Minister, who determines the date for a Federal or General Election.

At the very least, the discussion in St. Kitts and Nevis, should commence.

Main photo: Polling station during June 5th election.