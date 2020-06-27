LIAT Likely To Be Liquidated -PM Browne

By Antigua News Room,

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the future of LIAT is uncertain.

He told Pointe FM moments ago that the airline “is likely to be liquidated.”

Browne said LIAT shareholders will meet to decide on the fate of the airline.

“A decision will have to be made to potentially collapse it” and a new entity formed.

“This new entity will require fully cooperation of all, full commitment” he said.

Browne said he is hoping this can be done without any squabble over the headquarters.

The prime minister also said the new airline will have to come on stream as soon as possible.

He called on creditors and the staff of LIAT to cooperate.

“You going to have significant job losses,” Browne warned.

More to come.

Main photo: LIAT aircraft