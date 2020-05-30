LIAT suspends commercial flights for another month

By Antigua Observer

LIAT’s commercial flights will be absent from the skies for another month. The regional carrier announced yesterday its passenger services will remain suspended until June 30, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make its impact felt.

The company’s CEO Julie Reifer-Jones said most destinations LIAT flies to still have their borders closed.

While some territories have announced a reopening date, there are still many protocols to be implemented, such as testing and mandatory quarantine periods to ensure the safe movement of passengers, a release from the airline explained.

Reifer-Jones said LIAT was closely monitoring the situation and would resume flights when it is safe to do so.

Passengers with tickets already booked for within the extended period of suspension will automatically have them cancelled and will receive full airline credit for future travel. They will be able to rebook as soon as the airline announces the resumption of passenger services.

Reifer-Jones reassured the public that LIAT continues to plan for the resumption of operations – and is “still committed to keeping the region connected, especially after this crisis”.

She noted however that a great deal of uncertainty lingered around the date of most borders’ reopening.

The airline acknowledged this was an extremely difficult time for the region, along with LIAT’s own staff and customers.

“The airline has maintained strict protocols for its aircraft cleaning and sanitisation to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and staff,” the release added.

File photo