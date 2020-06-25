Liburd having his day in court

Basseterre, 25th June, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– The legal process to examine issues in the recent election for a parliamentary representative for East Basseterre in St. Kitts, is expected to begin in the High Court today, Thursday, (25th June, 2020).

Following the announcement of the results back on Saturday, 6th June, long after the poll, the day before, (5th June), the Supervisor of Elections declared Geoffrey Hanley of the St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party as the winner, by 24 votes.

However, he also disclosed that there were some 98 rejected ballots, which normally would indicate that during the counting phase, there were disagreements over the intent of those voters, when they marked their ballots on polling day.

PAM’s candidate, Ian Patches Liburd, almost immediately stated that he would challenge the outcome and the rejected ballots in particular.

Liburd was clear in his comments the day after the election when he indicted that “I am totally dissatisfied with the results for St. Christopher 1.”

The declared loss, as reported by the Supervisor of Election, showed Hanley obtaining 1,658, while Liburd obtained 1,634. In addition to the 98 rejected ballots, there were also 6 that were spoilt.

Liburd had also noted that he was advised of a number of irregularities during the counting of the ballots.

It is not known what would the outcome would be, but one pathway to making a decision, may require a recount of all ballots, or simply those that are under scrutiny, (spoilt and rejected).

