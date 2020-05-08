Limited access to beaches allowed under new SR&O No 16 of 2020 says PM Harris

By PLP PR Media Inc.,

The fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis is far from over, but on advice of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hazel Laws, there has been a gradual relaxation of the strict guidelines of Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

The relaxation which will continue the process of gradually opening the Federation to more economic and social activities will, among others, allow citizens and residents limited access to beaches for swimming and exercising but without beach parties or picnics effective Monday May 11, five days a week – Monday to Friday.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Thursday evening May 7 when he announced further Regulations for the next two weeks from Saturday May 9 to Saturday May 23 which will be published under Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Number 16 of 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Prime Minister Harris, who was delivering a national address on ZIZ TV and Radio and other media outlets, observed that the current Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Number 15 of 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations will expire on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 5:59 am.

The new Regulations, which will continue the process of gradually opening the Federation to more economic and social activities, will allow five days of limited business operations from Monday to Friday. On those days, no one should be out in public without wearing a mask or an article covering his or her face and mouth. There will two days of total lockdown on Saturday May 16 and Sunday 17.

The Honourable Prime Minister observed that while Government continues to urge citizens and residents to take every precaution, these Regulations have seen, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hazel Laws, a gradual relaxation of the very strict guidelines which citizens and residents have been living under for the past few weeks.

“The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has now recommended that beaches can be reopened for swimming and exercising only between the hours of 5:30 am and 9:00 am,” advised Dr Harris. “A physical distance of at least six feet must be maintained between individuals unless they are members of the same household.”

Under the new Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Number 16 of 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, nightly curfew will now start at 8:00 pm and end an hour earlier at 5:00 am the following day, allowing persons to be on the beaches as early as 5:30 am on limited business operations days.

“But there should be absolutely no beach parties nor picnics allowed,” cautioned the Prime Minister. “Let me repeat – there should be absolutely no beach parties nor picnics allowed. These activities increase the risk of transmission of the virus, which we are working so very hard to contain.”

He further advised that as the government continues restrictions to maintain social distancing protocols to slow down the transmission of Covid-19 and help the country cope with the pandemic, everyone should be mindful that as a people, they have the deep sense of pride that they want to work, that they have to provide for themselves and their families.

“We, the members of your government, we really do listen and we respond wisely, being ever thoughtful about how we go about easing restrictions,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “In all this, we continue to take advice from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws and the Medical Chief of Staff Dr Cameron Wilkinson. These two along with the entire health fraternity, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the security forces and several other entities have been giving yeoman service to our beloved Country at this moment of greatest need.”