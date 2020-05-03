Living With COVID-19 (Part 2)

By Patrick Martin, Commentary, part 2.

Living with COVID-19 is a game-changer for the Ministry of Health. Recall the CMO’s reality check that there will be many cases in the second wave because the SARS-CoV-2 virus is new and all are susceptible.

The first wave was just a dress rehearsal. Health care delivery has to be reoriented to suit the times. Expansion and quality improvement are most urgent. Health is too big to fail.

Until a vaccine is available, and in anticipation of a second wave of virus importation after border reopening, the Federation should plan for a 40% to 80% infection rate. This corresponds to 21,200 to 42,400 infected persons out of an estimated population of 53,000. Projections were based on forecast models from highly affected countries.

Comparing St. Kitts and Nevis’ small population to those of Europe and North America is fraught with error. However, external guidance can be instructive. For example, the local chronic disease profile is similar to that of African-Americans, a sub-population with relatively high rates of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.

Fortunately, the vast majority of infected residents will not require hospitalization. Current global counts suggest an average of 3% of confirmed cases will require hospital care, equivalent to 636 to 1272 persons.

Even in a best-case scenario, the number of severe cases can be overwhelming. The key to successfully handling the next wave is to spread the intensive care burden, if any, over several months, rather than having a spike over a few weeks or days.

The required response measures are well-known. They are the capacities to detect, contact trace, contain, test, treat, protect the most vulnerable, and effectively communicate. Associated services have to be maximally ready before border reopening.

High quality health care services are produced by high quality people. This underscores the vital need for the Ministry of Health to build and maintain a highly skilled, motivated, and adequately remunerated workforce of sufficient numbers.

With the first wave under control, a window of opportunity exists to reassess and retool in preparation for a much more challenging second wave. Immediate attention ought to be given to the list of human resource issues, chief among them being low employee morale. The shortage of experienced and competent nurses is the most visible proof of the problem.

Consistently, nurses, and other workers, who left prematurely or who are thinking about leaving, speak passionately of their belief in their calling. Then, almost in the same breath, they relate their deep disillusionment with the chronic maltreatment meted out to colleagues and themselves. In other words, money is not the major issue.

A recently emerged matter has to do with equality of pay – a hard-fought for right of workers. Also weighing heavily at this time is the fact that health workers are high-risk for illness and death from COVID-19. Naturally, employees are deeply reflecting about their wellbeing, and that of their loved ones. The circumstances call for empathy not contempt.

Although, there is a shortage of nurses, there is a relative glut of doctors who are general practitioners. A sufficient number should be deployed to Community Health which is the epicenter of protection, prevention, health promotion and early intervention services. In close collaboration with private sector practices, strong community health services tend to keep persons out of hospital.

The task at hand is demanding but surmountable. It boils down to visionary and caring leadership that prioritizes, among other things, earth food-based nutrition, physical activity, psychosocial wellbeing, employee wellness, point-of-care testing, surveillance, inventory sufficiency, universal health insurance, and the highest level of inter-island collegiality and working.

Undoubtedly, COVID-19 is the health system game-changer of game-changers, a trend that harkens back to the emergence of HIV/AIDS and NCDs in the late 1980s. There is much catching up to do starting with the comprehensive reform of policy, legislative, institutional, financial, and human resource arrangements.

