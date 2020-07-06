Local dancehall artiste ‘Rebel Sixx’ shot dead

By Loop T&T,

Popular local dancehall singer Kyle ‘Rebel Sixx’ George was gunned down at his Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca home on Sunday night.

According to reports, around 11.45 pm a woman was at the back of her home when she heard several explosions.

Upon checking, she observed the 26-year-old victim slumped over a couch in the living room suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were contacted.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival around 12.35 am.

The body was removed pending a post mortem.

Further enquiries revealed that around 11:45 pm, the singer was playing on his PlayStation in the living room with the front door open, when two men entered the house and shot him several times.

Police said the killing was gang-related.

The dancehall star was best known for his songs ‘Rifle War’ and ‘Fully Dunce’.

He was also part of the Jamaican dancehall crew known as 6ix.

George’s mother has since spoken out on his killing.

Another local dancehall artiste, Kwinton ‘K Lion’ Thomas passed away on June 10 in Miami, Florida.

He died following a medical episode.

Main photo: Kyle ‘Rebel Sixx’ George