Lowenfield placed on $450,000 bail for fraud charges

By Guyana Times,

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, earlier this morning, in relation to the private criminal charges filed against him.

Lowenfield was slapped with three private criminal charges regarding conspiracy to commit fraud and breach of trust in public office. They were filed by private citizens Josh Kanhai and Desmond Morian.

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

He was granted bail in the sum of $450,000; $150,000 on each charge.

The CEO is being represented by Attorneys Nigel Hughes and Senior Counsel Neil Boston.

The embattled CEO is expected to make his next court appearance on August 14.

Kanhai, a member of The New Movement (TNM) party, filed a charge claiming that Lowenfield between March 5 and June 23, 2020, conspired with person(s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud when he submitted his Election Report dated June 23 which included figures that altered the results of the elections.

Meanwhile, Morian is contending that Lowenfield, while performing his duties as CEO of GECOM, ascertained the results of the March 2 elections “knowing the said results to be false”, the said wilful misconduct amounting to a breach of the public’s trust in the office of the CEO.

Morian subsequently filed a third charge contending that Lowenfield conspired with person or persons unknown to use Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent figures to prepare a report that was submitted to GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, back in March.

The national recount exercise shows that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes. But Lowenfield has repeatedly refused to submit his final elections report with those figures.

Main photo: APNU/AFC supporters outside of the Magistrates’ Court.