Madonna celebrates b’day in Ja

By Kevin Jackson, Jamaica Observer,

Pop music legend Madonna celebrated her 62nd birthday in Hanover on the weekend.

The mother of six commemorated her special day with her children and dancer Ahlamalik Williams, whom she is said to be dating.

On social media, a few photos of the occasion, including ‘pics’ of her twin daughters Estere and Stella, a short video of Madonna and Williams sitting alongside Estere, were shared.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the event was held at the exclusive Tryall Club.

In one of the videos that panned the exterior of the resort at which Madonna was staying, the sound of Tanto Metro and Devonte’s Billboard hit Everyone Falls in Love could be heard belting from a sound system.

Madonna Louise Ciccone was born on August 16, 1958, the American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and record executive has been often referred to as the Queen of Pop since the 1980s. She is regarded as one of the most impactful figures in popular culture and is noted for her continual reinvention and versatility in music production, songwriting, and visual presentation. She has pushed the boundaries of artistic expression in mainstream music, while remaining completely in charge of every aspect of her career. Her works, which incorporate social, political, sexual, and religious themes, have generated both critical acclaim and controversy.

Raised in Michigan, Madonna moved to New York City in 1978 to pursue a career in modern dance. After performing as a drummer, guitarist, and vocalist in the rock bands Breakfast Club and Emmy, Madonna signed with Sire Records in 1982 and released her debut album the next year. She followed up with a series of successful albums, including all-time bestsellers Like a Virgin (1984) and True Blue (1986) as well as Grammy Award winners Ray of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005).

Madonna has attained many number-one singles throughout her career, including Like a Virgin, La Isla Bonita, Like a Prayer, Vogue, Take a Bow, Frozen, Music, Hung Up, and 4 Minutes.

In 1992, along with Frederick DeMann and Veronica “Ronnie” Dashev, Madonna founded Maverick Records. The label is best known for launching the careers of Seattle grunge band Candlebox (their debut self-titled album sold more than 4 million copies in 1993) and Canadian star Alanis Morissette (her 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill sold more than 33 million copies globally).

Jamaican reggae artiste Junior Reid was in negotiations to sign with Maverick in the early 1990s. The negotiations however fell through. Reid later on recorded a song about the pop singer, aptly titled Madonna.

Fusion singer Diana King signed with Maverick Records in 2000 for the release of her third studio album Respect which was released in 2002. The album spawned the hit Summer Breezin featuring Bounty Killer. The song charted on the pop charts in Sweden, Belgium, France and Australia.

Respect reached number thirty on the Orion Japan Album charts in 2002.

Main photo: Image of Madonna posted on Instagram (Photo:Instagram)