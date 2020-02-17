Man shot dead in churchyard had testified about attempt on his life

By Jamaica Observer,

A man who was shot dead yesterday morning as he alighted his vehicle, on premises behind Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston, had testified during a church service a few months ago about an attempt on his life.

“It was sometime in the later part of last year that he testified that gunmen shot up his vehicle, about 17 shots, and one of the bullets grazed him on a finger,” one member of the church told the Jamaica Observer during the praise and worship segment of yesterday’s service.

The member, and others with whom the Observer spoke, said they did not know the man’s name as he was a fairly new visitor to the church.

However, they all were clearly disturbed by his murder.

An attempt to ascertain the name of the victim from the church was not successful as the newspaper was told they had to await the completion of the police investigation.

Police on the scene also declined to reveal the man’s identity as they kept curious and shocked residents in the small neighbouring community outside the premises.

“I don’t really know him very well, as he only started visiting last year,” another church member told the Observer.

“He said he was just attending the church to see if it was a place that he could worship frequently,” the female church member said.

Another said the man had expressed a desire to be baptised this year, but he, too, could not say more about the victim.

One resident of the community said she was inside her house when she heard explosions.

“A under my bed mi go when mi hear dem,” the woman said.

The murder was committed shortly before 9:00 am and up to 10:30 am the man’s body — clothed in black pants, red shirt, and what appeared to be a black waistcoat — was still on the ground.

A taxi driver who had apparently transported worshippers to the church, on learning about the killing, exclaimed: “Wah!? Inna di churchyard? Bwoy dem bwoy yah a gwaan too bad now.”