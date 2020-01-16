Man who assaults, threatens to rape ex-lover jailed for 2 years

By BVI News,

A man who invaded his former lover’s home, injured, indecently assaulted and threatened to rape her has been slapped with a 59-month sentence — 24 of which he will spend on remand.

The remaining 35 months was suspended for two years. This effectively means that the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his victim, will only serve those remaining 35 months in prison if he commits another offence within two years of being released from prison.

He was sentenced via video link from Her Majesty’s Prison by Senior Magistrate Tamia Richards on Wednesday.

He was previously found guilty on July 26, 2019 for the offences of threatening language, criminal trespass, indecent assault, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

For using threatening language, he was given 60 days in prison. He was slapped with 15 months for criminal trespass, 18 months for assault causing actual bodily harm, and 24 months for the indecent assault charge.

Twelve months of the 24-month indecent assault sentence was suspended, which means he will only spend one year under incarceration for that offence.

For the assault causing actual bodily harm charge, 12 of the 18 months was suspended.

What the court heard happened

The court heard that during the wee hours of September 18, 2016, the man who was a former lover of the complainant, visited her.

The complainant reportedly opened a window and inquired what he wanted.

By the tone of his voice, the complainant suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol, and after a brief conversation, told him to go away, the court heard.

While she was in the process of closing the window, he reportedly pushed his hands through and opened the door and came inside.

The court further heard that she threatened to call the police if he entered her home and she took her phone to do so, but he managed to grab her phone away.

A struggle ensued between the two. He reportedly told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her and threatened to stay at the house until he was successful.

During the struggle, which moved from the living room into a spare bedroom and around the house, the complainant sustained a bite mark on her body, and her legs. Her knees and forehead were swollen.

During the ordeal, the man performed unauthorized oral sex on the complainant, the court further heard.

When the convicted man left the house at 6 am and promised to return at 1 pm, the complainant went to the police station to report the matter.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences before the court.

Attorney-at-law Carmelita Jameison represented him.