Marijuana Czar and Cannabis Authority for St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, 3rd July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The work on creating a cannabis industry in St. Kitts and Nevis may have just received the nudge it so badly needed.

Minister of National Security and Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, said that he is in agreement with public sentiment, at least in some quarters, that it is time to “build out” the Marijuana Sector.

He said that creating a new industry focused on the trade of cannabis is part of his government’s plan to create new jobs, higher income streams for the people and expand the pathway for growth and development, particularly at this difficult economic time around the world.

Harris revealed that his administration will soon appoint a “Marijuana Czar”, to champion this industry, recognizing that time is of the essence.

“It is our wish that St. Kitts & Nevis can become the hub for foundational science of cannabinoid medicine, internationally,” declared the Prime Minister.

He said they want to take advantage of the primate research facilities on the island, that have international repute, to expand our contribution to global public health products and services.

In light of this way forward, and in addition to a Czar, the government will establish a Medicinal Cannabis Authority in due course, and its job will be to manage and regulate the industry.

But he assured that government will ensure priority is given to locals in the development of this industry.

A worker trims cannabis plants inside a Fotmer SA greenhouse in Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Photographer: Eilon Paz/Bloomberg

Main photo: Marijuana (file photo)