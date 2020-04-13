Martinique has 157 COVID-19 cases

(St. Lucia News Online) — Martinique on Sunday, April 12, 2020, confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the total number of the infected to 157. In comparison, Saint Lucia has recorded 15 confirmed cases and no deaths, to date.

Health authorities in the French neighbouring territory said 35 patients are hospitalised, including 17 in the intensive care unit, or 48.5 per cent of hospitalised patients. The patients are at the Pierre Zobda Quitman Hospital in Fort-de-France.

Among the 157 confirmed cases are:

• 82 men and 75 women

• 36 are between 15 and 44 years old

• 62 are between 45 and 64 years old

• 44 are aged 65 to 74

• 15 are over 75

The authorities said since the start of the health crisis, 50 people in Martinique have been cured and eight deaths and three suspected deaths have been reported.

The average age of people hospitalized in intensive care is 64 years with a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 85 years, the authorities said.

Chronology of the COVID-19 spread in Martinique

April 12 and 13, 2020

Shops are closed in Martinique by prefectural decree, “as part of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus”.

April 11, 2020

The CHUM confirms one more case, bringing the number of people affected to 156 (81 men and 75 women).

April 10, 2020

130 cases estimated by the network of sentinel doctors are added to the figures confirmed after analysis (155 cases). In addition, three suspicious deaths are added to the six already identified.

April 9, 2020

For the first time, no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified. The figures are exactly the same as the day before. A first for several weeks.

April 8, 2020

Two new deaths of elderly people bring to six the number of victims of COVID-19 on Martinican soil.

April 5, 2020

A 4th death recorded: a person over 80 years old dies from a COVID-19 infection.

April 1, 2020

A curfew is introduced in Martinique. All travel is prohibited between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the entire island.

March 31, 2020

Third death recorded: a patient over 70 years old.

March 28, 2020

A second death is recorded: a person over age 80 who was hospitalized at the CHU de Martinique in intensive care. According to the ARS, “this person had co-morbidities (presence of chronic illnesses or disorders in addition to the illness)”. Martinique crosses the 100-case mark (105).

March 26, 2020

14 additional new cases of COVID-19 were identified in 24 hours. This is the strongest increase observed so far in Martinique. From 66, the number of patients infected with the coronavirus increased to 80.

March 17, 2020

Like France, the containment measures are applied in Martinique from the middle of the day.

March 15, 2020

An 86-year-old woman becomes the first to die from COVID-19 in Martinique.

March 14, 2020

Two new people tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the Costa Favolosa.

March 12, 2020

Following tests carried out on passengers and crew on-board the Costa Magica cruise liner, two cases are confirmed. These people are taken care of on March 13. The other passengers are placed in solitary confinement individually or collectively.

March 5, 2020

First two COVID-19 cases in Martinique are imported cases.

SOURCE: Martinique 1ere