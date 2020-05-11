Masked man robs jewelry store

Basseterre, 11th May, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – A well known jewelry store owner and former Road March King in St. Kitts has just announced that one of his stores was robbed by a masked man.

Store owner, A.U. Browne, in a social media posting, just moments ago, said that his store at Port Zante, is where the incident occurred.

“I knew it was not going to be long before thieves hide behind these face masks to rob,” said Browne, who represents himself as “Canady Browne, on Facebook.

He said a young man, pretended to be trying on jewelry and ran out the door with two pieces of gold.

Browne also operates a store on Cayon Street, in the heart of the capital, Basseterre.

More details will be provided when they come to hand.

Photo: First Class Jewelry, Port Zante, St. Kitts