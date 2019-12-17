Massive turn out for white march on Tuesday morning.

By St.Martin News Network,

MARIGOT:– A massive show of people of all races both from the French and Dutch sides of the island answered to the call of President Daniel Gibbs and other members of the committee that called on the population to join the white march which is a peaceful march to demonstrate the concerns of the people of St. Martin that have been protesting since Thursday last week.

The five-day protest escalated to riots with the burning of vehicles and roadblocks throughout the island.

Heavy Equipment owners also parked up in Marigot and tooted their horns as the marches mostly dressed in white shirts passed by.

Several politicians from the Dutch side of the island that are currently in election campaign mode join their counterparts in the march on Tuesday as they said they are in support of their French brothers and sisters that are fight for their rights against the PPRN draft law.

On Sunday Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs showed her support to the French by denying the French cargo boat access to dock at the Port of St. Maarten.

On Tuesday morning several areas that were reopened by force were again on lock down as the protesters made sure France and those in the local government understand that they are not interested in a peaceful march. Roadways were again blocked while vehicles were set on fire all morning before the march began at 10am.

It can be concluded that the people of St. Martin etched their names in the history books as it is the first time in decades that the people came together in one common cause.

Residents of Sandy Ground, Grand Case and French Quarter are protesting the implementation of the PPRN which got a favorable response from the State.

Ever since Thursday when the word broke of the State’s response to the draft law the protest march began which remained intact for the past five days.

The Minister of Overseas Affairs said the PPRN draft law will be revised and the concerns of the inhabitants will be taken into consideration.