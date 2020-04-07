Master P Helping Elderly In Coronavirus Pandemic, Free Hand Sanitizer

Master P is looking out for senior citizens in New Orleans … helping them stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic by hooking them up with free sanitizing.

P tells TMZ … anyone over 60 years old in NOLA can sign up for a deep cleaning of their home, and also get 2 types of hand sanitizers. It’s all free, and all they gotta do is show their ID.

As you know, folks in their 60s and older are high risk for COVID-19, and Master P’s hometown is getting hit extremely hard by the outbreak.

Master P’s foundation, Team Hope NOLA, has been making cash donations and buying groceries for the elderly during these difficult times. He says they’re including the free sanitizer because … well, why not?

Good looking out, Master P … he’s always got the hook-up!!!