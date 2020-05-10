Medical Chief of Staff recommends virtual means for expressing Mother’s Day greetings in light of COVID-19

By SKNIS,

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis put in place the curfew on Mother’s Day to further keep the Federation safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was highlighted by the Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, during his appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 9.

He said, “It is because we love our mothers and our grandmothers why we considered them in our plan.”

“The reason why we have the curfew is to protect not just our mothers but the entire society and one of the best gifts that you can give to your mother or your grandmother especially if you’re not living with them is to stay away from them,” said the Medical Chief of Staff.

He said that this is because “you don’t want to go and visit them on this mothers day and give them a hug or a kiss and that hug or kiss may be the last because you might be the one who is bringing this deadly coronavirus to them.”

Dr. Wilkinson said, “To all the mothers out there I say a happy Mother’s Day and that this is a new norm and for this Mothers Day, I would suggest that you try and stay away if you are not living with that special person.”

“We have a lot of means of communication, you can send them a text, you can call, you can have a zoom meeting and speak to them virtually,” he said.

“I do hope that every single one enjoys their Mothers Day and just know that we took all the mothers into consideration and we took every single life in the federation under consideration when we were thinking about the curfew and the stay at home policies,” he added.