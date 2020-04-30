Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Over Beyonce Remix To ‘Savage’

By TMZ,

Megan just got super emotional talking about Beyonce hopping on the remix … tearing up in a heartfelt Instagram Live video.

MTS says her late mother woulda been so proud — she was a huge fan of Bey’s. Meg also talks about the first time her and her mom met Beyonce, and the story is pretty cool.

Beyonce’s back and bringing more hot sauce to throw on Megan Thee Stallion’s fire track, “Savage.”

Queen Bey’s teamed up with the rapper for a savage remix of the song, which has blown up, especially on TikTok, during the coronavirus pandemic. Beyonce even name-checks TikTok in one of her verses.

The “Savage” remix is a pretty big deal — it’s B’s first new music since her “Lion King” companion album last summer — and fans have quickly taken notice.

The music video’s already racked up nearly half a million views on YouTube just a little over an hour after premiering.

Meg’s stoked on the collab too, saying … “I’m literally crying … being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh** means EVERYTHING to me !!!!” Both artists hail from H-Town.

The Beyonce remix will also help battle COVID-19. The women are donating their share of proceeds to benefit Bread Of Life COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown.

That’s what’s up.