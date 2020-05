By Yahoo Entertainment,

David Crosby, the biological father of Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher, has spoken out about the 21-year-old’s opioid overdose death.

Photo: Singer Melissa Etheridge posing with her son Beckett during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2011. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images