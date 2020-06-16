Met Office issues Adverse Weather Alert for T&T

By Trinidad and Tobago Guardian,

The Met Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert for Trinidad and Tobago.

The alert was issued via a media release today.

“There is a 70% chance of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with the interaction between a Tropical wave and the ITCZ.

The most impactful weather is expected during early morning tomorrow (17th June 2020) and again on Thursday (18th June 2020) with the passage of another Tropical wave.

Street/flash flooding can be expected in heavy downpours and gusty winds in excess of 60km/hr can accompany showers and thunderstorm activity.

Seas can become agitated/choppy in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.”