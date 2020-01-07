Michelle Obama launches Instagram TV series

BY CHEVAZ CLARKE, CBS News

Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching a video series on Instagram that will debut later this month.

“A Year of Firsts” will focus on the stories of four college students as they navigate through freshman year. “They’ll tell us what that first year of college is really like,” she said in a promo for the IGTV series, which is being produced in partnership with the media company ATTN:.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in a blog post. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

Obama is working on the series through her organization Reach Higher, which she founded while she was first lady to help students get into college and support them throughout their higher education experience.

The series aims to highlight how the students, who hail from Washington, D.C., North Dakota, California and Alabama, deal with hurdles they may face at college, such as stress, finances, relationships and mental health. The hope is that these candid discussions will “empower and inspire first-year college students across the country,” according to the blog.

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal in the blog. “This series will meet many students where they live—on Instagram—and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education.”

The six-episode series will conclude in June.

