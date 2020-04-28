Michelle Obama: ‘Rare and up-close’ Becoming documentary set for release

By Sky News,

A new documentary about Michelle Obama is set to be released next week.

The Netflix show will provide a “rare and up-close look” at the former first lady during the time she embarked on a tour to promote her memoir, Becoming.

Ms Obama launched the autobiography in November 2018, and the documentary of the same name follows her on the 34-city tour she took on to promote it across the US.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film will take viewers behind the scenes, Netflix says, highlighting “the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories”.

Mrs Obama said the film shares the stories of the “amazing” people she met during her tour.

In a statement, she said that while it is “hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful”, she hopes “like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made”.

She also addressed the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, saying: “Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.