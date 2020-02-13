MINISTER HAMILTON PRAISES GOVERNMENT FOR THE REDEMPTION OF 400 ACRES OF LAND SOLD UNDER FORMER ADMINISTRATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Minister of Human Settlement with responsibility for Lands, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, speaking at the Sitting of National Assembly on February 12 at Government Headquarters, praised the Government of National Unity for redeeming over 400 acres of land for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have, Mr. Speaker, redeemed over 400 acres of land that was ‘poofed away’ under the former administration,” he said. “In Cayon, we have redeemed land so that people can own land in the future. In Lodge, we have redeemed land, in Sandy Point we have redeemed land and in Conyers.

This government recognizes that the land was ‘poofed away’ and is beyond the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and we say, ‘it got to come back’ and we have set about to redeem that land and so far 400 acres have been redeemed,” said Minister Hamilton.”

In December 2018, the Government of National Unity made a commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to gradually repurchase portions of lands sold under the Land-for-Debt Swap arrangement, which was originated by the previous administration.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at his monthly press conference at Government Headquarters on January 15 said, “We cannot provide more homes if we do not have more land on which to build these homes. Labour’s high IMF debt meant land was ‘poofed’ away – land which should have gone to our citizens instead,” he said. “Your Team Unity Government is working to reverse this terrible mistake.”