Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs Strategically Groups Departments in Same Building

By SKNIS,

To streamline legal operations, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs has decided to house several departments in the same building said Honourable Vincent Byron, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs on Tuesday’s (July 07) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.

“Just across the road from the courthouse [Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Complex], in the former C&C building, we have been able through the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs to purchase that property that will now be converted to be the home of the Land Registry Administration, it will be the home of the Law Commission, the Legal Aid – an advice centre – and the Intellectual Property Office,” said Minister Byron.

Attorney-General Byron said that housing the departments in one building will prove beneficial to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“And so, we will bring various departments of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs under one house to be able to under one hand save expense for the government where we have been paying rent in a number of areas and also to make us more efficient and effective,” he said.

Important to note is the launch of a website aimed at keeping the general updated on what is going on within the legal fraternity.

“We hope that sometime during this month that the Attorney-General’s Chambers will be launching its website to be able to bring information to you the general public on what is happening in the courts, in the ministry and to be able to be more open,” said Minister Byron.

Main photo: Former C&C Building to be the home of the Land Registry Administration, the Law Commission, Legal Aid and the Intellectual Property Office