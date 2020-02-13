Nevis Social Dev Ministry gifts prison band new equipment

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (HMP): The Rehabilitation Group Impression (RGI) Band at Her Majesty’s Prison now has one new drum set and an amplifier gifted to them by the Ministry of Social Development in Nevis.

The move was part of the Ministry’s mandate to transform lives. At a brief Handing Over Ceremony held at Her Majesty’s Prison on February 06, 2020, Minister of Social Development, Eric Evelyn, accompanied by Assistant Secretary in the ministry, Michelle Liburd, presented the new equipment to Acting Assistant Commissioner of Corrections, Shorn Edwards, in the absence of Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James.

“We are indeed delighted that we, as a ministry, can make this presentation and we, as a ministry, can make a contribution to the transforming of lives in St. Kitts and Nevis…we are not just about touching lives, we are also about making a difference in people’s lives…” said Minister Evelyn. “We believe that persons who are here, who are inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison, they have a contribution to make and we believe that the transformation process should start in here so at least when they come back into society, they reintegrate very easily… I want for you, members of the prison band, to take these instruments that we are going to present to you and want you to use them wisely.”

The band is comprised of residents at the prison and is used as a means of teaching its members musicianship and life skills. The Acting Assistant Commissioner of Corrections thanked the officials for their donation and for supporting the prison, not only in St. Kitts, but also the Prison Farm in Nevis.

“Let me do apologize for the absence of the Commissioner, Mr. James and so I want to say on behalf of Mr. James and the other ranking Officers here and inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison, thank you for your contribution and thank you for always partnering with us, not just here in St. Kitts, but especially at the Prison Farm in Nevis…I am trusting and hoping that we will continue this partnership…” Mr. Edwards said.

Band Leader, Rudeny Williams, also registered his sincere thanks to the ministry for the equipment handed over.

“It is a great blessing that you have bestowed on us this morning. I want to thank you Mr. Honourable Evelyn and the P.S. Michelle Liburd…On behalf of the whole of the band, RGI which stands for Rehabilitation Group Impression, we want to thank you very much for your generous donation. I was surprised and when I see faces that I am familiar with I know it is nothing but good. We are going to use these instruments to the best of our ability…”