Missy Elliott Confirms A Collab With Dancehall Queen Spice Is Underway

By Claudine Baugh, Dancehall Mag

American rapper Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott has confirmed that she will in fact be teaming up with the Queen of Dancehall Spice very soon. We can call this a long-awaited announcement; fans have been egging a collaboration from these two for a while now.

Spice and Missy have actually been friends for a long time and even collaborated on a song together back in 2011 entitled Fun. It doesn’t seem like the fans were paying much attention then, the single didn’t garner a significant amount of attention or streams for that matter. Spice’s career however has catapulted to such eminence now that a collab with Missy at this point would simply be mind-blowing.

The confirmation was way shy of an announcement and came in the form of a meek ‘yup’ after a fan asked, “Y’all cooking up a collab?” from eyeing a pic online with the two celebs.

Spice and Missy Elliott

At a surprise birthday party held for Missy a couple of days ago (her birthday is July 1st), they both shared photos and videos online of the star-studded event, where members of the LHHATL crew, Pretty Vee, Spice and other prominent faces in the entertainment industry were spotted. But it was Spice’s tweet with a pic of just the two friends that revealed the good news.

Spice in her customary blue Smurfette lace front and one-sleeve Hawaiian print bodysuit and 49-year-old Missy rocking sleek French braids and a striking kimono and tights, both wearing masks gleamed in the frame evidently having a good time, which ultimately spurred the million-dollar question.

Y’all cooking up a collab? 👀 — Josh (@JetFaguar) July 2, 2020

The unexpected and tremendously reserved response will undoubtedly be the initiation of one of the most stupefying collabs ever. While there is no probable release date or further details about the single, the fact that there is finally new music mixing between these two icons is all the news needed to send the fans in a frenzy.

Watch Fun below.

Main photo: Spice & Missy Elliott