More time for residents next week

Basseterre, 8th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The time is not yet right to fully reopen St. Kitts & Nevis for business and other activities but the government here has decided to provide citizens with a little more freedom, starting next week.

In a much anticipated address to the nation late Thursday night, (7th May, 2020), Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, indicated that his administration has decided to provide a five day period for shopping and other areas of commercial activities, running from Monday,11th to Friday,15th May.

He said, businesses have been given an extra hour, daily, to open their doors, from 5:00am-6:00pm. Previously, they were required to close by 5:00pm.

However, the reason for granting the extra hour, nightly, was in response to the commercial sector and their employees, who had previously expressed concerns about their workers and management being unable to comfortably return home by 7:00pm, after the 5:00pm store and office closures.

The restrictions on the number of passengers allowed for public transport, made it challenging for some to get home before the start of curfew time, because the waiting time for buses is longer.

The new time structure also means that residents can be outdoors, once following social distancing protocols, until 8:00pm, instead of 7:00pm, when lockdown once commenced.

The Prime Minister’s 9:30pm speech also had good news for beach goers. Beaches are now opened for three and a half hours, from 5:30am-9:00am.

Despite the reprieve, residents are not permitted to have parties, pick nicks and should keep at least six feet distance, unless from the same immediate household.

Harris also explained that the nightly curfews will continue, with new times from 8:00pm until 5:00am, the following mornings.

This means that bars and restaurants and facilities that provide nightly entertainment, will continue to wait a little longer, before they are able to return to their normal operations.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that this weekend will again see a period of 24 hour curfew lock down.