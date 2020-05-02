More workers to get financial assistance

Basseterre, Saturday,2nd May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – More money has been pumped into the much talked about Poverty Alleviation Programme, (PAP), to help new categories of workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The PAP is a social assistance programme of the Ministry of Sustainable Development that was introduced in December 2018.

It aims to assist the poor, the needy and the most vulnerable households in St. Kitts and Nevis. Households earning under $3,000 per month could apply and receive consideration of a $500 monthly stipend.

An official from the Ministry of Sustainable Development, which administers the PAP initiative, confirmed on Friday, 1st May, 2020, that an additional $5 million has been added to the budget to support persons affected by COVID-19.

The “new initiative aims to offer temporary support to persons who were laid off from their jobs, receiving reduce hours or pay from their jobs or their business closed entirely because of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said the Director of the Department of Statistics, Carlton Phipps.

He further explained that, “Persons who were made redundant or officially terminated, persons who cannot do business because the market has disappeared – tour and taxi operators, craft vendors and such like persons operating in the tourism industry – as well as persons who are unable to ply their trade because of the close contact nature of their services are also eligible to apply to the new PAP initiative.”

But he cautioned that, “Persons already receiving social assistance from the Department of Social Services, persons who have reduced hours and payment but are covered by the Department of Labour or Social Security’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and persons whose household income is well over $3, 000 and that income has not been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic need not apply.”

Persons interested in signing up, are asked to contact the Office via telephone numbers 467-1253 or 662-3597. They can also email statistics@gov.kn or visit the ministry’s website at www.stats.gov.kn.

Interested individuals are kindly asked to submit a letter of lay-off or redundancy (mandatory) and evidence of the most recent salary/ wage slip.

If you are a non-national, kindly submit country of birth and proof of residency along with your letter and salary/wage slip. All required information should be emailed.

Image Credit: File Photo