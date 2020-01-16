Mother of three knifed to death by reputed husband

By Kaieteur News,

– Man drinks poison, hospitalised

A late-night domestic dispute has left a West Coast Demerara family mourning the loss of their 34-year-old loved one – a mother of three.

Dead is Bibi Zameena Ally called “Annette” of Lot 15 Crane Old Road, West Coast Demerara.

Ally succumbed after she was stabbed multiple times by her reputed husband, Natram Lalman, who attempted suicide moments later.

This publication was told that the couple‘s relationship was on the rocks for some time. Prior to the incident, the husband had accused his wife of having an affair.

Relatives recounted that the couple would constantly engage in heated spats but their fights reached a boiling point on Tuesday night, when the husband reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife repeatedly in her sleep.

The victim’s mother, Rajpattie Persaud related she was awakened by the screams of her daughter. The woman said that she began feeling unusually sick on Tuesday afternoon.

“I would usually sleep early, but for some reason I couldn’t sleep, so I took the sleeping tablets.”

“I jump out my sleep when I hear she cry ‘mommy, mommy!’ She run and fall down right outside my bedroom door. I really don’t know what happen before that, because I take two tablets to help me sleep”

The distraught mother said that she immediately rushed to her daughter’s assistance.

She said she stood between her son-in-law, who was armed with a bloodied knife, and her daughter who had collapsed on the floor. The couple’s three children, ages 19, 16 and seven, stood watching as their grandmother tearfully begged their father to hand over the weapon.

“I approach him and I call he name. I said Resh what happened to you? What wrong with you? And he started looking round at dem children, so I hold he hands with the knife and I went down on my knees and beg him to give me the knife, because I start frighten he do something to my grandchildren.”

Persaud said that Lalman instructed her not to call for help.

“He said that I must not call anybody for help. I must leave her there and I shake my head. I tell he yes I won’t call nobody. I tell him give me the knife. He must go outside and I will clean my daughter up and sap her with Limacol because she looked like she get blackout.”

Persaud said as soon as her son-in-law left the house, she was assisted by her grandson to lock the doors.

She started screaming for help as she tried to revive her daughter, but the young woman never regained consciousness.

“I call for she uncles and people start come in the yard in like ten minutes, but by the time they reach, she was gone (dead),” Persaud tearfully recalled.

The husband reportedly told persons close to the family that he had stabbed his wife eight times, and then left the yard with a white bottle in his hand. The bottle was later suspected to have contained pesticide used to kill “wood ants.”

Lalman is said to have ingested the poisonous substance. He was rushed to get medical attention moments after neighbours transported his wife’s body to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was admitted and his condition was listed as critical. He is currently under police guard.

Lalman, a construction worker, who lived periodically in Barbados, had returned home after spending several years on the island. Relatives close to the couple said that their relationship had been strained due to accusations of affairs and financial issues.

The dead woman’s mother told Kaieteur News that both parties had been involved with outside partners at different points of the relationship.

“They had been together since she was 14 years. They would leff and come back together. Only last year, she move out, but she come back home after he beg she. She come back for the sake of dem children. I don’t know what happen last (Tuesday) night, because I didn’t hear them quarrel or anything. They went whole day good,” the woman said.

She said nonetheless that her son-in-law had promised to murder her daughter and kill himself before.

“He tell my granddaughter only Sunday, that when he do it he want she must bury them together,” the woman added.