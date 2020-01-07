Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham midfielder out for three months after knee surgery

By Sky Sports News,

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is set to be out for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Sissoko sustained the injury to his knee during the New Year’s Day 1-0 defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s.

The France international subsequently missed Spurs’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Spurs say they expect Sissoko to return to training in early April.

“Following a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today (Tuesday) undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” a club statement read.

“The France international sustained the injury in our fixture against Southampton, resulting in him missing our recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

“Our medical staff will monitor Moussa’s recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April.”