Murder suspect wanted

Basseterre, Monday 3rd August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Police are searching for a 29 year old man who is a suspect for murder.

The man, Thorne Flemming of Old Road, is accused of killing Donte Samuel on 2nd June,2020.

Flemming who is a Kittitian, is brown in complexion, with black hair in low cut, brown eyes, 5 feet and 9 inches and slim in built.

The incident that resulted in Samuel’s death, occurred in Old Road, on Main Street.

Members of the public who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the police, 467 1887, 467 1888, or 662 3468.

Main photo: Thorne Flemming