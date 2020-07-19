Museum to mount special exhibition on National Hero Simmonds

By Staff Reporter, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, Sunday, 19th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)-Almost 25 years, since he last occupied the seat as the Founding Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, a special exhibition is about to be mounted, to highlight the life and work of Sir, Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

Simmonds, who was a founding member of the People’s Action Movement, (PAM), in 1965 and the first Prime Minister of the country, served four terms as Head of Government from 1980-1995.

An official release from the National Museum in Basseterre said that “The exhibition will feature six key aspects of Sir Kennedy’s life, through artifacts, audio and visual representation, and other print information.”

They also indicated that the sections on display will be about his Life in the Alley; him Pursuing a Dream; his Courage to Lead; Building a Nation; Becoming the First Prime Minister and now National Hero.

The exhibition, which opens on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, will also highlight Simmonds’ personal family life and passions.

After serving as Premier for approximately three and half years, Simmonds led his country into independence on 19th September, 1983.

He was conferred with his country’s highest award, the Order of National Hero, in 2015, becoming the fifth person to be so honoured.

“Through this exhibition the National Trust aims to enlighten, educate, engage and delight the public with the information that will be displayed, raise awareness of the impact Sir Kennedy had on the transformation of the economy, while promoting the National Trust and its functions in protecting, preserving and promoting our history and heritage,” said the release.

In December, 2019, Dr. Simmonds, launched his autobiography, titled “The Making of a National Hero,” which has quickly become a ‘Best Seller’ among locally written publications.

The book is also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, internationally, and in hard and soft copies. It is also sold in bookstores in St.Kitts and Nevis, including the National Museum, Laws and Harpers.

Though he is recognized for his long service as Political Leader of PAM and former Premier and Prime Minister, he reminds many that his main passion was medicine, followed closely by sports, especially (lawn) tennis.

The exhibition will run for six months, (July-December), and will be open to all citizens, residents and visitors, on Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., then on Fridays, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Main photo: Sir Kennedy, his wife Lady Mary Simmonds and son and grandson at National Heroes Park