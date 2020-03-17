Music Festival debunks rumors

The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee has again been made aware of the malicious actions of some, regarding the 2020 edition of the event.

The Committee wishes to assure the public that at present, the festival is still on. No decision has been made otherwise, but the situation is being monitored on a regular basis, and the Committee remains in contact with the appropriate health and other authorities, to guide its decision-making.

Please note, that the Committee will inform the public, without delay, of any decision that it makes, regarding the festival.

This was not the first attempt to spread misinformation about the festival, which is this year celebrating its 24th anniversary.

In February, similar efforts were attempted to spread fake information, but the the Committee was swift in its actions to squash the rumours about artistes were falsely being promoted as being confirmed for the June event.