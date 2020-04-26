Musician and photographer, Hilda Lizarazu, joins the IICA campaign to recognize agrifood chain workers

(IICA). Argentinian musician and photographer, Hilda Lizarazu, has joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), which seeks to pay tribute to and to thank workers throughout the agrifood chain, whose work ensures that we have food on our tables amidst this pandemic.

Lizarazu is a renowned figure in the Argentinian rock music work. From a very young age she participated in successful music ventures, such as the Man Ray Group and Los Twist, prior to launching her solo career, which consolidated her position as a pop music legend.

In addition to leading artistes from all regions of the Americas, organizations and government entities, such as the Ministry of Culture of Argentina, have also rallied behind this effort to endorse the POPULAR MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Find out more details on the campaign: https://iica.int/en/press/news/renowned-artists-latin-america-and-caribbean-join-iica-recognizing-workers-throughout