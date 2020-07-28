Nafeesa resigns from PNM

By CNC3 Editor,

Confirmation that Nafeesa Mohammed has resigned as Deputy Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

The following is the full text of the statement issued by Nafeesa Mohammed, indicating her resignation from the party…

It is with a sense of deep regret but at the same time with a great sense of relief that I formally announce my resignation from the People’s National Movement.

Events over the past few years have burdened me and as much as I tried to have resolution and clarity to certain matters,I was met with arrogance and downright disrespect from the political directorate.

This country does not deserve a bullying Prime Minister, an arrogant Attorney General and an incompetent Minister of National Security.

My full statement will indicate in greater details some of the issues I had to deal with,but suffice it to say,I have had enough.

As a Former Deputy Political Leader of the People’s National Movement, a Former Senator, a Former Chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and a Former Senior Legal Advisor to the Prime Minister and as a child of the PNM, the time has come for me to come out of Banwas and to continue to stand up for justice, fairness, equity and equality in our Sweet Trinidad and Tobago..

I wish to state publicly that since 2018,I have felt as though I was forced into exile as a form of punishment for being outspoken about injustices I witnessed firsthand in my community and country and after two years with no one in leadership positions seeing it fit to investigate ,far less repair the damage done to persons, families and communities, I have reached a crossroad where I have decided to resign from the People’s National Movement.

I no longer feel that I belong to this once great movement that my Uncle, my parents and so many of my blood relatives had helped to build even before 1956

I pray that all citizens will be able to go out in their numbers on August 10th 2020 and exercise their franchise freely and free from fear so that we can all come together with all hands on deck to rebuild, restore and reconstruct our broken nation. Let us unite for a better Trinidad and Tobago.

Aadab Arz,Khuda Hafiz.

Nafessa Mohammed.

Attorney at Law.

