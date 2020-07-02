NAGICO Insurances Assists Department of Social Services with the Procurement of Disaster Preparedness Kits

By Department of Community Development and Social Services,

The Department of Social Services has begun preparations to safeguard the country’s vulnerable population during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Each year, the Department collaborates with different stakeholders to address the needs of persons who are largely affected by the impact of natural disasters.

On June 29th 2020, NAGICO Insurances presented a cheque to the Department for the procurement of disaster preparedness kits. The disaster preparedness kits are comprised of equipment, which are essential to the safety and wellbeing of the most golden aged members of communities.

At the handing over ceremony, Ms. Indira Walters, Human Resource/Marketing Officer, expressed the company’s delight in assisting with the Department’s efforts which is in alignment with the “NAGICO Way” of empowering communities and catering to the needs of vulnerable groups. She further highlighted that NAGICO Insurances continue to operate based on their core values, which are cemented in their community involvement programs.

On receiving the cheque, Mrs. Osslyn Ward-Harris, Director of the Department of Social Services, along with Deputy Director, Mrs. Maryann Wigley, expressed their gratitude for NAGICO’s unwavering corporate social responsibility. They both conveyed their appreciation of the donation, which they believe will be instrumental in achieving the department’s objectives as outlined above.

Mrs. Dahlia Scarborough, Case Manager and Chair of the Month of the Older Persons Activities commented that NAGICO Insurances has become more critical in the advancement of the Department’s Senior Enrichment Program. This is evidenced by their key partnership in the planning of the 2020 Month of Older Persons activities, which were postponed due to the COVID19 Pandemic.

The Department of Social Services thanks NAGICO Insurances for their invaluable assistance and urges other corporate entities to come on board as partners in community and social development.

Main photo: L-R: Mrs. Dahlia Scarborough – Case Manager, Mrs. Maryann Wigley – Deputy Director, Ms. Ashante Phipps – NAGICO Representative, Mrs. Osslyn Ward-Harris – Director (Ag.) Social Services