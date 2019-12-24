NASPA recognises street cleaners for continuation to community

NASPA Long Point Nevis (December 24th, 2019) – As part of their annual community outreach efforts, the Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) recognised four sanitation workers at the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for their contribution to keeping Charlestown clean all year round.

Patrick Smithen, Donald Browne, Rawle Archibald and Anthony Cranston were recognised with a gift basket for the Christmas season, for their services in keeping our town clean all year.

During a brief ceremony hosted on Tuesday December 24th, 2019 at the Charlestown Pier, Operations Manager of the Charlestown Port, Ken Pemberton, explained the purpose of recognising the workers.

“It’s an appreciation for their [street cleaners] efforts during the year. They have kept the city clean throughout the whole season, Culturama season and the Christmas season. Whenever the streets are dirty they are always in at 5 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock, cleaning the streets and making it look presentable for the other day especially now that we are looking at the tourist season, this city must always be kept as clean as possible to accommodate or to welcome guests.

“Normally they go unappreciated, the work is not unrecognised but we, as a port authority, we recognise the job, that they have been doing and know the importance of that dedicated effort every morning,” he said.

Every year, the NASPA recognises street cleaners in Charlestown for keeping the town clean and for over five years, the organization has showed appreciation and love for the cleaners contribution community.