National Assembly to be dissolved by Thursday

Basseterre, 11th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The ruling coalition government in St. Kitts & Nevis will soon be returning to the polls to seek approval from the electorate, to govern the affairs of the country for another five year term.

After being successful at the polls on 16th February, 2015, the coalition of PAM, CCM and PLP, began their official term in office on 14th May, 2015, when the first session of the new National Assembly was convened, under the speaker-ship of Franklin Brand.

That five year mandate comes to an end on Thursday, 14th May, 2020. The term of a parliament is not, as is widely thought, based on the date on which the last elections were held, but rather, the date when the first parliamentary sitting took place.

This means that once the Assembly is dissolved, either Thursday or likely before, there will no longer be Members of Parliament. So no more laws can be passed and they cannot meet, unless the parliament is recalled by the Governor General for an emergency purpose, which has never happened in the country’s history.

Also very important for public understanding is that the Parliament and the Executive, which is the Cabinet of Ministers, are two different constitutional entities. So while parliament is dissolved this week, the current prime minister remains in office until a new one is appointed, after the election.

There are two options available to the ruling parties. One is to allow parliament to be automatically prorogue, as happened, this weekend in Anguilla, or for the Prime Minister to take a short drive up to Springfield, to Government House, to ask Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, to dissolve the parliament. We await, the option to be taken.

Thereafter, the government, led by Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, has 90 days during which the General Election for the twin-island nation, must be held. That 90 day period, expires on or about 12th August, 2020, if the government waits until Thursday.

But no one who is familiar with the politics of the country expects the poll to be anytime later than early or mid June, this year. It will not be a long and unnecessarily extended campaign.

It will not be the first time however, that the country has seen a parliament’s term running to almost its full course, just before its constitutional life goes to the history books.

This also happened in 2009, with the then Labour Administration of Dr. Denzil Douglas, when parliament almost ran out on him automatically.

However, before allowing that to happen, Dr. Douglas requested Governor General Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, on 15th December, 2009, to dissolve the National Assembly, only hours before it was due to expire, the following morning, 16th December, 2009.

It is unlikely that the current prime minister, Dr. Harris, would want to occupy the unique spot to become the first in modern history here, to allow his parliamentary term to automatically end.

Just as was the case for Douglas in 2009, when he waited just hours before, Harris, some believe, would want to end it all, at least a day, or two, before the parliamentary term ends this Thursday. Some sources believe however that the dissolution could come as early as Tuesday.

Without a doubt therefore, the political season in St. Kitts and Nevis is likely to kick off from this weekend. Unlike previous years of public rallies and meetings, the switch will be made to a more virtual campaign setting, given the current COVID-19 situation in the country and worldwide.

There are 11 seats up for grabs. Seven of those are held by the coalition group that calls itself, “Team Unity”, (PAM-4; CCM-2; PLP-1), while one is held by the Nevis Reformation Party, based in Nevis, and the remaining three by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, in St. Kitts.