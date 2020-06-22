National Disaster Coordinator is special guest on Working for You on Wednesday, June 24

By SKNIS,

National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Abdias Samuel, will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Mr. Samuel will discuss the forecast for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and important tips on hurricane preparedness, response and recovery. The National Disaster Coordinator will also explain the role of the NEMA and the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) in disaster management among other pertinent matters.

Photo: MR. ABDIAS SAMUEL