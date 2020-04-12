National Hero celebrates birthday

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are today sending special happy birthday wishes to their only living National Hero, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, who was born on 12th April, 1936.

Simmonds, who is today celebrating his 84th birthday was the last Premier and First Prime Minister of his country.

He is credited for the innovated introduction and development of the modern day economic infrastructure of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among his accomplishments in that direction, include Port Zante, opening up of the Southeast Peninsula and construction of the highway there, named in his honour.

He also introduced the Citizenship by Investment Program.

But for him, as he shared in his recent autobiography, named, The Making of a National Hero, released in December, 2019, one of his greatest and personal achievements, was the introduction of the SELF program that helps poor families in covering some of their expenses for their children attending attending school in the country.

Simmonds served as Premier from 1980-1983 and then as Prime Minister, from 1983-1995.

He was named a National Hero in 2015, joining a distinguished list of other National Heroes, including Robert Bradshaw, who was the first to be so honoured, Paul Southwell, Joseph N France and Simeon Daniel.