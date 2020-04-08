NATTA SCHOLARSHIP MARKS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund is marking its 10th Anniversary on the birthday of its namesake, William Marcus Natta. In the wake of the current global health crisis, the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships. The Scholarship Fund works with public schools in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis by providing crucial financial support to low-income families with high achieving children and promote academic excellence within the school environment.

Established on April 8, 2010, the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund is a non-profit organisation dedicated to encouraging academic and civic excellence among primary school students. It was commissioned in the memory of William Marcus Natta, former army sergeant and accounts clerk. The Fund’s board is committed to fostering an early love for learning and educational success.



Since its founding, the Scholarship Fund has awarded more than EC$18,000 in scholarships and gifts to students. It provides financial and educational assistance to students from low-income families who display academic excellence, exhibit sound moral character, and a strong sense of community service.

Significant accomplishments and milestones over the last 10 years include:



Inaugural scholarships presented at the Tucker-Clarke Primary School (2011)

23 Natta Scholars recognized and awarded

Expansion to the Irish Town Primary School in 2016

Over 10,000 educational items donated to the Tucker-Clarke Primary Schools, Irish Town Primary Schools, Industrial Site Pre-School and Newtown Nursery

Strategic partnership established with Nagico Insurances in 2019 (St. Kitts)

The Board of Trustees extends profound thanks to all who have supported our work over the last decade. In particular, we salute the teachers and students of our member schools, our donors, and well-wishers for their unwavering support.



The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund will endeavour to enhance our work in the years ahead in order to assist many more students, schools, and communities as we continue to give “A Helping Hand Along Your Way.“