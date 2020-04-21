NCF announces cancellation of 2020 Crop Over Festival, NIFCA

By Loop News Barbados,

Barbados’ sweetest summer festival is cancelled.

Bandleaders, revellers and event promoters have been awaiting official word from the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) on plans for the 2020 Crop Over season for awhile now as other regional Festivals and Carnivals got postponed and or cancelled.

Official notice was issued today (April 19), informing all stakeholders that the 2020 Crop Over Festival is cancelled in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet of Barbados at its meeting on Thursday, April 16 approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports to cancel the 2020 Crop Over Festival as well as the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA).

“This decision was made in light of ongoing global efforts to contain and manage the COVID–19 pandemic as well as Government’s negative short-term projections for the local economy, regional and international travel and trade and weakened public confidence in attending mass gatherings in the current environment and immediately thereafter,” the statement said.

Cabinet has further agreed that the Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, through the NCF, will replace the two major festivals this year with a national training programme in schools and communities. There is also to be a wide-reaching campaign to both fund and produce radio, television and digital content that will be accessible across multiple delivery channels including the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“The Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports remains committed to its mission of the creation of opportunities in the cultural industries and in pursuit of this objective the National Cultural Foundation will shortly convene a series of stakeholder consultations to discuss ways in which cultural practitioners can participate in, and benefit from, the programmes identified to replace Crop Over and NIFCA,” the statement concluded.