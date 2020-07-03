New CBI fees for St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, 3rd July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– After offering a generous 120 million EC$ stimulus package to help the economy and create social assistance packages to thousands of citizens, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis is now turning its attention to reviving its economy, with a suite of new fiscal measures.

Central among them is the country’s Citizenship By Investment Program, or CBI, as sometimes called.

The new initiatives, according to the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Timothy Harris, are intended to stimulate a market demand for the CBI offerings, while also enhancing the program’s competitiveness, in a market challenged by wealth loss, because of the COVID-19.

Harris said that his government envisages a critical role for the CBI Program, in their efforts to restrain and reverse the recession caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, so that they can put the country back on a path of growth and development.

As part of the new interventions, they have revised the contribution program as it relates to a family of four, (4).

At present, the asking contribution stands at US$190,000, but this will be reduced to US$150,000.

In addition, some changes have been introduced to the real estate option, and is this regard, the stamp duty payable has been reduced to 2.5%.

The reductions for both options, real estate and family of four, will be for a short term, starting 1st July and ending on 31st December,2020.

This was necessary, said the Finance Minister, given the dislocation of a global economy, dislodged by COVID-19 and the greater uncertainty and risks which hover over the entire world, as a consequence of the virus.

The hope of the government is that if the new offerings are successful in attracting new and increased business for the CBI, government will acquire the resources to help continue providing safety nets, to reduce poverty and indigence, while also building out the economic infrastructure in St. Kitts and Nevis and enhancing the fiscal and economic resilience.

Main photo: Prime Minister, Timothy Harris