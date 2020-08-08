New Curfew hours

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Saturday, 8th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The freedom to move about in St. Kitts and Nevis has been given added flexibility, with new hours announced on Saturday, 8th August, 2020, giving more time for the movement of residents.

The recent changes to the rules, allow for the curfew to commence at 2:00 a.m., (instead of midnight), and end at 5:00 a.m. each day.

These new measures will run until 29th August, 2020.

This means that residents on the two islands will now only be restricted to three hours of curfew time.

Health and security officials maintain that the curfews during this continued emergency period, are necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

To date, the country has suffered only 17 cases, with 16 recovered and one remaining in isolation for a period of time that may soon end.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, continues to urge residents to practice social and physical distancing, while also administering good hygiene protocols, including the washing and sanitizing of hands.

Though citizens will be enjoying longer hours in the public the COVID-19 Regulations continue to remind that restrictions remain on large gatherings for various activities, as set out in Section 10.

10. Restriction on social activities.

No person shall host, attend or visit

(a) a private party;

(b) a competitive sporting event or other types of public entertainment, subject to regulation 16(15);

(c) a wedding, subject to regulation 16(7);

(d) a banquet, ball or reception;

(e) any other ceremony in any facility or public place, subject to regulation 16;

(f) a funeral, subject to regulation 16(6);

(g) a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organization;

(h) any public beach, subject to regulation 16(11); or

(i) any other type of social event,

except with the written permission of the Commissioner of Police, in consultation with the National COVID-19 Taskforce.

Businesses have also been urged to close at a time in advance of the start of the curfew, to give both staff and patrons, enough time to safely reach their places of residence.