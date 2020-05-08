New Fire Tender to help build a stronger and safer St. Kitts-Nevis, says PM Harris

By SKNIS,

The men and women serving at the Tabernacle Fire Station are better equipped to respond to emergency incidents following the commissioning of a state-of-the-art fire tender on Wednesday, May 06, 2020.

The new tender, manufactured by Rosenbauer America, boasts a powerful engine and an impressive darly pump system within its compact frame. The compact frame was specifically designed to offer increased manoeuverability through the narrow streets in the community. The new fire truck also features a storage space where extrication equipment to free persons from mangled vehicles and other rescue tools are carried.

Everette O’Garro, Chief Fire Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, stated that the fire tender is well equipped to respond to urban and wildland fires. He stated that it would significantly enhance service delivery as the team works to safeguard and protect lives, livelihoods and the general economy.

“I want to assure the people of Tabernacle and the other communities that make up this fire division that the bringing into service of this new state-of-the-art Rosenbauer Brush Patrol Fire Truck no doubt heralds a huge improvement in the quality of service that will be provided by the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services in the areas of response to fires and related emergencies,” Fire Chief O’Garro said.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, noted that the fully-loaded tender, which cost more than $850,000, represents a significant investment and is in keeping with the goal of building a stronger and safer twin-island federation.

“When we give you the best fire truck, we are saying stronger and safer our country must be whether true fire or any other operation for which the fire services are required,” Prime Minister Harris stated. “We must give the country the strongest and the best response.”

Dr Harris thanked the fire officers and other front-line workers who continue to give dedicated and outstanding service during the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed that a safer and stronger St. Kitts and Nevis requires a healthy population and strongly encouraged all residents to follow the protocols mandating proper hand hygiene and social and physical distancing. These measures, along with boosting the immune system, getting proper rest, and staying hydrated, are key recommendations to protect against COVID-19.

Photo: New Fire Tender

Photo credit: SKNIS