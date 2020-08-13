New Labour Senator appointed

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Thursday, 13th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- When the National Assembly of St. Kitts & Nevis meets today, (Thursday, 13th August), a new senator will join the opposition benches.

This comes, after the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on Wednesday, 12th August, announced Dr. Joyelle Clarke, of St. Paul’s, as their pick to become a Member of Parliament.

Clarke received her appointment from Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton,at Government House, on Wednesday, in the presence of family members, including her parents, Theo and Mary Clarke, and fellow MPs, Dr. Denzil Douglas and Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

Party Leader, Douglas explained that Clarke was chosen from a field of 30 persons, both males and females, who were considered for the appointment.

He said her appointment is a firm demonstration that young people can do it and he praised her as an advocate for women’s affairs and someone who has been engaged in community activism, including on environmental matters.

“We couldn’t have had a better choice,” opined Douglas.

The new senator said that she felt honoured to have been selected by her fellow comrades to join her distinguished colleagues, (Hanley and Douglas), in the National Assembly, to speak on behalf of young people, women and vulnerable groups.

Clarke recently worked as a teacher at the Cayon High School, and earlier, as Director of the Constituency Empowerment Department from 2013-2015.

Her academic background is in Geography, agriculture and education.

Dr. Joyelle Clarke with Governor General

Senator with her parents, Mary and Theo Clarke

Main photo: Joyelle Clarke with appointment instrument (SKN Labour Party Facebook Page)