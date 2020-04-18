New Member of Nevis Assembly sworn in

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 18th April, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, today, Saturday, 18th April, became the newest Member of the Nevis Island Assembly, which is the local law-making body for the island.

Her official entry to the Assembly comes almost two months since her victory in a by-election to replace the former Opposition Leader and former President of the Nevis Reformation Party, (NRP), Joseph Parry, who retired at the end of December, 2019.

An emergency sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, (NIA), was called overnight, mainly to address issues associated with the current State of Emergency that covers St. Kitts and Nevis, as a result of the COVID-19.

Premier of Nevis and Leader of the ruling Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM), Mark Brantley, said on Friday this week that though it was not necessary, his Administration intends to go to the local law body to ensure there is extra constitutional cover, to ensure that residents on the island comply with regulations in place to address the Coronavirus.

In a social media posting on Friday night, Stapleton-Simmonds complained that she only got notice of the Assembly meeting last night, and that she would be sworn in as a member.

“My people I am in total awe… I received a phone call from the Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly at about 8:24 p.m. last night, informing me that there will be an emergency sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Saturday 18th April, 2020 at 11 a.m., during which time I would be officially sworn in as the leader of the opposition. It is noteworthy that the sitting is unprecedentedly held on a Saturday during a state imposed 24-hour curfew”, said Stapleton-Simmonds, in her post.

She added, “In observance of the COVID 19 pandemic, I did not openly complain about the fact that 6 weeks has elapsed since successfully contesting the Nevis 5 by-election which was held on March 5th 2020 and I was still not sworn in until now. I decided that it was a time for people, family, precaution and preparation so I placed politics aside in the interim.”

But now that she has been informed of her swearing, she also applied some skepticism, saying, “Whether the extremely short notice (less than 24 hours) is deliberate or pure negligence, it is a clear reflection of CCM led administration’s lack of planning and organisation and ad hoc way of doing things.”

The politician continued, “The COVID 19 pandemic is no excuse for sloppy governance, lack of avid leadership and the continuous disrespect for the Nevis Island Assembly’s Opposition. I am reminded of what brought me into politics… Love for country before self, therefore regardless of the situation, I am equipped and ready to serve!”

She said that she regretted that she was truly sorry that her extended family, constituents and supporters of the Nevis Reformation Party will not be able to attend the sitting to show their support and commitment to the party…”