New Parliament to begin next week

Basseterre, 2nd July, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– Just about five weeks after the last General Elections in St. Kitts & Nevis, on 5th June, 2020, the life of the new National Assembly is about to begin.

Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, announced on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, that he has issued a Proclamation, summoning the reopening for Wednesday, 8th July, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

However, this meeting of the law-making body will have a new twist. Instead of being hosted at the official Chambers at Government Headquarters on Church Street, it will be convened at the Ballroom of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Frigate Bay.

The Proclamation, in part, read, as follows:

“Whereas a general election of members of the National Assembly was held on the 5th day of June, 2020 and writs therefor duly returned



“And whereas it is provided by subsection (1) of section 46 of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis, it is provided that each session of the National Assembly shall be held at such place and shall commence at such time as the Governor-General may by Proclamation appoint



“And whereas it is expedient that the National Assembly should be summoned and the time and place for the first sitting therefor duly appointed,”

He then appointed next week Wednesday and the Marriott, as the time and place for the sitting.

The change in venue, is to help keep in line with current COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

The Proclamation was dated the 1st day of July, 2020 summoning and appointing a Session of the National Assembly.

His Excellency, The Governor-General, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D

Main photo: National Assembly, Basseterre, St. Kitts