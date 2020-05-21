NHC affords homeowners the opportunity to better manage their affairs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

By SKNIS,

With the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) implemented several strategies allowing homeowners to better manage their affairs, said General Manager of the institution, Charles Morton on Wednesday, May 20.

“We are playing our part in ensuring that during this time of economic slowdown homeowners are better able to manage their affairs, focus their efforts on their safety and that of their families. The Corporation envisaged that this dreaded virus was winding its way to our shores and so being proactive… we designed a plan of action for our homeowners,” said the manager. “We accelerated efforts to make houses habitable for our clients; we listened closely to them, as well as to the recommendations from Prime Minister Harris and Minister Hamilton asking that we ensure that homeowners were better placed in addressing the social distancing protocols by affording new homeowners accelerated ad expedited access to their homes,” he added.

Mr. Morton noted that all necessary steps were taken early on to ensure that the National Housing Corporation put measures in place to continue serving the public.

“Prior to the lock-down, the Corporation held several meetings planning our strategies for what we anticipated to be our response. We conducted an audit of the houses that were under construction, as well as noted the various material requisitions that were either already satisfied or the ones which needed to be actioned,” said the general manager. “In an effort to reduce potential losses the Corporation moved to secure its assets as any responsible institution would do. This proactive approach ensured that we suffered minimally.”

He noted that the Corporation continues to assist clients affected as a result of COVID-19.

“Since our return to almost normal operations, the Corporation through advice and support of the government waived all fees and payments for these clients for a three-month period in the first instance. Fees which value approximately $4,000 per client have been deferred and a moratorium have been offered to our clients who are or were affected by COVID-19,” said Mr. Morton. “The Corporation continues to receive requests and every request is addressed on an individual basis. The Corporation is delighted and I dare say extremely happy to report that we have not denied any clients to date who has approached us for assistance.”

Photo: CHARLES MORTON, GENERAL MANAGER OF NHC