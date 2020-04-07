NIA embarks on initiative to help manage COVID-19 cases on Nevis, Junior Health Minister Hon. Brandy-Williams announces

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 07, 2020) – The following is a statement by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on April 07, 2020, regarding a new initiative to be launched in Nevis on Thursday, April 09, 2020, in the fight against COVID-19.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a new initiative to help in managing the number of COVID-19 cases on the island through a mobile App.

This App is expected to be launched on Thursday this week, and we are encouraging persons to sign up for free.

The name of the App is Nevis Health. It is developed to track patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and this is done in conjunction with the New Fields Technology.

It can be accessed from anywhere on the island, providing you have internet access. Persons would be able to download the App, register and then report symptoms.

Any information you provide will be kept private and confidential, and could only be accessed by the health professionals.

I’m encouraging those who have been in contact with persons who have travelled or anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to sign up as soon as possible.

The process is simple. Just visit the website: https://kn.unhin.org/

Remember we are in this together, and only a coordinated approach will enable us to fight this dreaded disease.

We continue to pray for God’s protection especially on our frontline workers as they work to keep us safe.